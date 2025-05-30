Mostly Cloudy 67°

SHARE

Elon Musk Took Ketamine Frequently During 2024 Campaign, Bombshell Report Says

Elon Musk took ketamine regularly during the 2024 presidential campaign, sometimes mixing it with other drugs, according to a bombshell new report.

Elon Musk in the Oval Office this year.

Elon Musk in the Oval Office this year.

 Photo Credit: Flickr/The White House
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

According to an investigation by The New York Times published Friday morning, May 30, the billionaire entrepreneur was using the anesthetic/analgesic so frequently last year that he complained it was damaging his bladder.

The report, based on interviews with more than a dozen people close to the 53-year-old Musk as well as private messages, said he also took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms.

"And he traveled with a daily medication box that held about 20 pills, including ones with the markings of the stimulant Adderall, according to a photo of the box and people who have seen it," the Times report said.

The story says it's unclear whether Musk was taking drugs when he assumed the role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in late January.

Musk had not yet commented on the story but is scheduled to speak to reporters on Friday with President Trump at the White House as Musk wraps up his work with DOGE.

Click here to read the complete New York Times report.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE