Egg Prices Soar As Bird Flu Cases Rise Dramatically: Here's What To Know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported increased cases of the virus in several states, leading to concerns over food supply.

As producers respond to the outbreak, many are culling infected flocks to prevent further spread. This has led to a notable drop in egg production.

According to the USDA, current egg prices are nearly double what they were last year, leaving shoppers feeling the pinch at the grocery store.

Nearly 129 million wild aquatic birds, commercial poultry, and "backyard or hobbyist flocks" in all 50 states had been infected by bird flu at the end of December, up from around 111 million birds at the start of the month.

Experts predict that these price increases may continue until the outbreak is controlled and production stabilizes.

As consumers brace for fluctuating prices, many are looking for alternative sources for eggs.

As the bird flu crisis unfolds, it’s crucial for shoppers to stay informed and prepared for changes in prices and availability. Understanding the impact of such outbreaks on food costs can help consumers make smarter shopping decisions.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.