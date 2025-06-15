Mostly Cloudy 64°

SHARE

DWI Driver Kills 4-Year-Old Girl, Seriously Injures 3 Others Leaving Rockland County Park: Cops

A 4-year-old girl was killed and three others, including two young boys, were seriously injured after a suspected drunk driver plowed into a group of pedestrians near a park in Rockland County, police said.

At the scene.

At the scene.

 Photo Credit: Monsey Scoop
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, on Old Nyack Turnpike near 142 Old Nyack Turnpike, according to Spring Valley Police. The victims were leaving the park when a black vehicle jumped the curb and hit them as they walked along the sidewalk.

Police said 41-year-old Axel Lopez-Santiago, of Spring Valley, was found wedged in his vehicle, which had become disabled after the crash. Four victims were rushed to Westchester Medical Center. A 2-year-old boy was treated for injuries, while a 5-year-old boy, a 31-year-old man, and a 4-year-old girl were all listed in life-threatening condition, officials said.

Despite life-saving efforts, the 4-year-old girl died hours later, police said.

Lopez-Santiago was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and later arrested. Police say he was under the influence of alcohol. He was charged with:

Aggravated Vehicular Homicide with a Previous DWI Conviction

  • Aggravated Vehicular Homicide Causing the Death of One Person and Serious Physical Injury of at Least One Other
  • Vehicular Assault in the First Degree
  • Reckless Driving
  • Driving While Intoxicated

He was arraigned on Sunday, June 15, and held on $750,000 cash bail, according to the Spring Valley Justice Court.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE