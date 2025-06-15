DWI Driver Kills 4-Year-Old Girl, Seriously Injures 3 Others Leaving Rockland County Park: Cops

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, on Old Nyack Turnpike near 142 Old Nyack Turnpike, according to Spring Valley Police. The victims were leaving the park when a black vehicle jumped the curb and hit them as they walked along the sidewalk.

Police said 41-year-old Axel Lopez-Santiago, of Spring Valley, was found wedged in his vehicle, which had become disabled after the crash. Four victims were rushed to Westchester Medical Center. A 2-year-old boy was treated for injuries, while a 5-year-old boy, a 31-year-old man, and a 4-year-old girl were all listed in life-threatening condition, officials said.

Despite life-saving efforts, the 4-year-old girl died hours later, police said.

Lopez-Santiago was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and later arrested. Police say he was under the influence of alcohol. He was charged with:

Aggravated Vehicular Homicide with a Previous DWI Conviction

Aggravated Vehicular Homicide Causing the Death of One Person and Serious Physical Injury of at Least One Other

Vehicular Assault in the First Degree

Reckless Driving

Driving While Intoxicated

He was arraigned on Sunday, June 15, and held on $750,000 cash bail, according to the Spring Valley Justice Court.

