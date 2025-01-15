Dutchess County Man Admits Rape Of Child Under 13: DA

Michael Tyndale, age 52, of Poughkeepsie, entered his plea on Tuesday, Jan. 14, the DA's Office said. In addition to the prison time, he also agreed to 20 years of post-release supervision and be registered as a sex offender for life.

“We will never tolerate the abuse of children," Parisi said. "This predator has caused immeasurable harm, and through the dedicated efforts of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, our office, and victim advocates at the Child Advocacy Center, we have worked to ensure he is held fully accountable for his actions."

Tyndale admitted to the court that on or about Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in the City of Poughkeepsie, he engaged in sexual intercourse with a person who was less than 13 years old while he was over the age of 18.

