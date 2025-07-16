Duo Steals Over $2.4K In Merchandise From CVS In NY: Police

The arrests stem from a Saturday, June 1 theft at the CVS Pharmacy located at 53 Maple St. in Croton-on-Hudson, where two men reportedly entered the store around 4 p.m. and took approximately $2,440 worth of goods, the Croton-on-Hudson Police Department said on Tuesday, July 15.

According to the department, store management alerted authorities, and investigators used license plate readers and other tools to identify the suspects, who police said were found to be Lawrence Davis, 38, and Vasilios Sotiropoulos, 55, both of Queens.

Davis was arrested on Friday, June 27, and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. He was later transferred to the Yorktown Police Department to face additional charges in that jurisdiction, police said, also adding that he was arraigned in Yorktown Justice Court and remanded to Westchester County Jail on $5,000 cash bail.

Meanwhile, Sotiropoulos was arrested on Friday, July 11 by the Tuckahoe Police Department and charged with the same felony. He was then transferred to the Mount Pleasant Police Department for additional charges and arraigned in Mount Pleasant Justice Court, where he was remanded to jail on $10,000 cash bail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.