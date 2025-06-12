Duo Attacked Their Own Attorneys In Court In Hudson Valley, DA Says

Arthur Thomas, age 47, and Donnie Smith, age 33, were each arraigned on Wednesday, June 11, on new indictments charging them with second-degree attempted assault, a felony. Both men were remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail and are due back in court on Tuesday, June 17, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced.

Prosecutors say the two outbursts happened just days apart.

On Friday, May 16, a jury trial was underway for Thomas, who is accused of committing a murder in the City of Newburgh in 2020. During the proceedings, Thomas allegedly attacked his defense attorney in open court, disrupting the trial and prompting the judge to declare a mistrial. The murder case will be rescheduled for a later date, according to the DA's Office.

Five days later, on Wednesday, May 21, Smith—who is facing attempted murder and other charges tied to a 2024 incident in Newburgh involving him allegedly violently attacking his mother and aunt with a sharp object in 2024—also allegedly turned on his attorney during a court appearance, disrupting those proceedings as well, prosecutors said.

Hoovler condemned the attacks on Wednesday:

"The sanctity of the courtroom and the safety of all parties who enter must be maintained in order to ensure the proper administration of justice...Defense attorneys do difficult and thankless work and no one deserves to feel unsafe while simply doing their job," he said.

