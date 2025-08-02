Dunkin’ Faces Backlash Over ‘Genetics’ Ad Featuring Gavin Casalegno Amid Sydney Sweeney Uproar

On Tuesday, July 29, Dunkin’ debuted the ad for its Golden Hour Refresher drinks featuring the 25-year-old Casalegno, who attributes his “golden” tan to his “genetics,” even dubbing himself the “King of Summer.”

The ad drew almost immediate backlash, as viewers linked its messaging to the ongoing debate sparked by American Eagle’s campaign with Sydney Sweeney.

Sweeney’s “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” ad drew criticism for its play on the words “genes” and “jeans,” as well as for Sweeney’s comments about inheriting traits like hair and eye color from her parents.

Some critics argued the ad alluded to eugenics and promoted certain beauty standards, fueling heated discussion across social media.

The timing of Dunkin’s ad release, just days after the American Eagle controversy erupted, led many social media users to draw direct parallels.

Critics argued that referencing “genetics” in the context of a “golden tan” could be seen as problematic, especially with heightened sensitivities surrounding the use of genetic traits in marketing.

In a post on social media, American Eagle said, " 'Sidney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans.

"Her jeans. Her story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

Dunkin’ has not yet issued a public response to the controversy.

Meanwhile, the debate continues to swirl, reflecting growing concerns about the messaging brands use in campaigns and the broader implications of invoking genetics and beauty standards.

