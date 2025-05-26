'Duck Dynasty' Legend Phil Robertson Dies At 79: 'Gone To Be With The Lord'

Loved ones took to social media on Sunday, May 25, to share the news of Robertson's passing with members of the famous family sharing the news and memories of their patriarch.

"My dad has gone to be with the Lord today," son Jase Robertson wrote. "He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again!"

"Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus," the family posted in a tribute.

"We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again."

Robertson's Alzheimer's diagnosis was made public late last year on the family's podcast, when his son said that the disease had been accelerating; though no official cause of death has been announced.

Duck Dynasty became a massive hit for A&E as it followed the Robertson family as they worked together at their business, Duck Commander.

It ran for five years.

Robertson played football at Louisiana Tech University before founding Duck Commander in the 1970s, which evolved into a multimillion-dollar business.

"We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life," the Robertson family said. "We’re having a private service for now, but we’ll share details soon about a public celebration of his life."

