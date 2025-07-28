Dua Lipa Drops Into North America: Radical Optimism Tour Sparks Ticket Frenzy

Dua Lipa 2025 tour dates include:

Dua’s shows aren’t just concerts—they’re full-blown "Hallucinate" moments. Think disco-pop anthems, jaw-dropping visuals, and a crowd that feels like one big dance floor. She’s not here for "New Rules"—she’s here to break them with the kind of high-energy performance only she can deliver.

Since her self-titled debut in 2017, Dua Lipa has turned pop upside down. Her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, snagged her a Grammy and had the world dancing through 2020. And now, with Radical Optimism, she’s doubling down on the glittery grooves and powerhouse vocals that made her a global sensation.

So if you’re ready to "Break My Heart" (in the best way possible), don’t wait. These tickets won’t stick around—"One Kiss" and they’re gone.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.