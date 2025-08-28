Drunk USPS Driver Crashed Into Man, Western Massachusetts Bank: Police

Robert O’Sullivan, 54, of Westfield, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of personal injury following the Tuesday, Aug. 26, crash, the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office said.

East Longmeadow police were called to the Pride gas station on North Main Street just after 9:30 a.m. after a USPS truck hit a man, investigators said. The victim suffered head injuries and was rushed to Baystate Medical Center. Police said he is in stable condition.

O’Sullivan sped away after the crash, nearly hitting several other people, multiple reports said.

A short time later, dispatchers received reports that the same postal truck crashed into Peoples Bank on North Main Street, prosecutors said.

O’Sullivan was released on $10,000 bail, according to authorities.

