Drunk Tesla Driver Had 3 Kids In Car On Route 9 In Hudson Valley: Nysp

The arrest resulted from events on Friday, May 16, when a trooper stopped a 2020 Tesla for alleged vehicle and traffic violations, New York State Police said on Saturday, May 15.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Jennifer L. Moore of Beacon, showed signs of intoxication and failed standardized field sobriety tests administered at the scene, police said.

Troopers soon found that three children, ages 1, 2, and 13, were also in the vehicle with Moore at the time of the stop. She was arrested and brought in for processing, where she refused to provide a breath sample, police added.

Moore has been charged with three counts of aggravated DWI while intoxicated with a child passenger under 16, a felony under Leandra's Law, in addition to other vehicle and traffic law violations.

The children were turned over to a sober guardian.

Moore was arraigned in the Village of Croton-on-Hudson Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court on Wednesday, May 21 at 9:00 a.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.