Drunk Man Caught With 4 Young Kids In Car On Route 9 In NY: Police

The incident happened in Wappinger on Saturday, Aug. 16, around 8:45 p.m., when a trooper stopped a Honda traveling southbound on Route 9 for multiple traffic violations, New York State Police said on Thursday, Aug. 21.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Douglas Omar Melara of Newburgh, showed signs of intoxication, police said. Four children ages 5, 3, 2, and 8 months were also in the vehicle at the time.

Melara was arrested and taken to police headquarters for processing, where authorities said he refused to submit to a chemical breath test. The children were released to a sober party.

Melara was charged with four counts of aggravated DWI with a child passenger less than 16 (with two prior convictions within 10 years), DWI with two prior convictions within 10 years, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, and vehicle and traffic violations.

He was released on his own recognizance and is due to appear in Wappinger Town Court on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 5 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.