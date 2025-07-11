Drunk Driver With 3 Kids In Car Gives Fake Name To Cops In NY, Police Say

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 29, when patrol officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Route 311 and Interstate 84 in Kent for traffic violations, the Town of Kent Police Department said in an announcement on Friday, July 11.

During the stop, police said they determined the driver was intoxicated following field sobriety tests. The man initially gave officers a false name, police said, but was later identified via a New York State ID card as 40-year-old Mitchum Williams of Carmel.

Further investigation revealed that Williams had three children in the vehicle, all under the age of 15, according to the department.

He was arrested and charged with felony DWI under Leandra's Law, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, endangering the welfare of a child, and false personation.

Williams was arraigned before a judge and ordered to return to court at a later date.

