Drunk Driver Pins Pedestrian In Parking Lot, New York State Police Say

The incident happened in a parking lot on Hemphill Place at about 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 8, according to police. Troopers said a pedestrian was trapped beneath the vehicle until crews from the Malta Stillwater Fire Department removed them. The victim was first taken to Saratoga Hospital with serious injuries and later transferred to Albany Medical Center, where they remain in critical condition.

The driver was identified as 33-year-old Morgan D. Lange of Glenville. Police allege Lange attempted to remove and dispose of an open alcoholic beverage from inside the vehicle immediately after the crash. She remained at the scene and contacted emergency services.

Lange was arrested on site and taken to SP Saratoga for processing. Investigators said she recorded a 0.12% BAC. She was charged with Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Driving While Intoxicated, and other vehicle and traffic violations.

Lange was released with tickets returnable to Malta Town Court on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. The investigation remains ongoing.

