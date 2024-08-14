Drunk Driver Nabbed For Hit-Run Hudson Valley Crash, Police Say

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 9:15 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, on South Little Tor Road in New City.

According to Clarkstown Police, the crash involved a blue Jeep Wrangler that sideswiped another vehicle while turning onto South Little Tor Rd. and continued driving.

When officers arrived on the scene, they spotted the Jeep swerving into oncoming traffic, presenting a significant danger to the public, the department said.

Police said efforts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful as the driver failed to yield. In response to the extreme risk, officers positioned their patrol vehicles in front of the Jeep. Despite this measure, the Jeep collided with the rear of the patrol car, bringing both vehicles to a stop.

Neither the officers nor the Jeep driver reported injuries.

The driver, a 69-year-old woman from Pearl River, was arrested at the scene. A breath test administered at the station revealed a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.24 percent.

She was charged with:

Aggravated DWI (BAC of 0.18% or more)

DWI

Leaving the scene of an accident

Additional traffic-related offenses

The driver was released on her own recognizance and is due back at the Town of Clarkstown Justice Court at a later date.

