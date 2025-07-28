Partly Cloudy 90°

SHARE

Drunk Driver Had 4 Kids In Car At Time Of Hudson Valley Arrest, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man is facing felony charges after he was caught driving drunk with four children in the car, police said.

Drunk driving.&nbsp;

Drunk driving. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Steve Buissinne
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

Ruben Fernandez-Urena, 34, of Yonkers, was arrested early Sunday, July 27, following a traffic stop on I-87 near Exit 9 in Tarrytown, according to New York State Police.

During the stop, Fernandez-Urena appeared intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests, police said. A breath sample taken at the Tarrytown barracks reportedly showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12%.

Inside the car were four child passengers, ages 12, 11, 7, and 5.

Fernandez-Urena was arrested and charged with:

  • Four counts of aggravated DWI with a child passenger (Leandra’s Law)
  • DWI
  • Operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08% or higher
  • Multiple vehicle and traffic violations

He was released to a sober third party and is scheduled to appear in Tarrytown Village Court on Wednesday, August 20.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE