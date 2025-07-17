Drunk Driver Had 3-Month-Old Baby In Car, Long Island Cops Say

The arrest happened around 1:33 a.m. on Thursday, July 17, near West Windsor Parkway and Long Beach Road, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police say they stopped a silver 2005 Jeep after seeing a traffic violation. The driver, identified as Denis Peraza Martinez, 38, of Hempstead, was showing signs of intoxication.

Martinez had glassy eyes and had an odor of alcohol emanating from his breath, the department said in a press release.

Officers conducted a Standard Field Sobriety Test, which came back positive. Martinez was placed under arrest without incident, police said.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

The child passenger, a 3-month-old girl, was safely turned over to a family member who was also in the vehicle.

Martinez is charged with:

Aggravated DWI (Child Under 16) under Leandra’s Law

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Driving While Intoxicated

A Vehicle and Traffic Law infraction

He was scheduled to be arraigned later that day at First District Court in Hempstead.

