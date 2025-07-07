Drunk Driver Caught With 2 Young Kids In Car In NY: Police

The arrest happened in Dutchess County around 11:10 p.m. on Friday, July 4, when a trooper pulled over a Honda CR-V on Route 9 in the Village of Wappinger for multiple traffic violations, New York State Police announced on Sunday, July 6.

According to police, the driver, 49-year-old Moises Centeno Vargas of Fishkill, showed signs of intoxication and failed standardized field sobriety tests. Troopers also said they discovered two children, ages 8 and 10, riding in the vehicle at the time.

Vargas was arrested and taken to the Wappinger barracks, where police said he provided a breath sample showing a blood alcohol concentration of 0.14 percent — nearly twice the legal limit.

The children were safely released to a sober third party, authorities said.

Vargas was charged with aggravated DWI under Leandra's Law, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher, and other vehicle and traffic law violations.

He was released on his own recognizance and is due in Village of Wappinger Court on Thursday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m.

