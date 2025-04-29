Drunk Driver Caught After After BMW Chase On I-87 In Rockland County: Police

The incident unfolded around 6:10 p.m. on Monday, April 28, when troopers tried to stop a BMW traveling northbound near Exit 10 in the Town of Orangetown, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, April 29.

The driver, later identified as Alexis J. Santiago, 34, of Nyack, did not stop and led troopers on a pursuit. The chase ended in heavy traffic, which gave troopers the chance to stop the vehicle and engage with both Santiago and his passenger, police said.

Troopers reported detecting the odor of alcohol while speaking with Santiago. He was then taken into custody and taken to police headquarters for processing, after which he was turned over to Westchester County Police on outstanding warrants.

Santiago now faces several charges, including third-degree possession of a forged instrument, driving while intoxicated, third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer, and more.

The Thruway was briefly shut down during the incident but has since been fully reopened. The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.