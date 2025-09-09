Drug Run Derailed: 33 Pounds Of Cocaine Found In Secret Car Compartment In Hudson Valley: Feds

Eddie Ruiz, 47, was arrested Friday, Aug. 29, following a Sullivan County traffic stop in the town of Mamakating, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

During the stop, an officer noted “suspicious behavior” by Ruiz and checked his vehicle with a drug-sniffing dog.

A further search of the car uncovered a hidden compartment, or “trap,” in the trunk containing 15 tightly wrapped kilogram-sized packages that tested positive for cocaine, prosecutors said.

“Sadly, drug trafficking involves a vast, sophisticated, international network full of players who are motivated by profit and have no regard for the lives they ruin,” said US Attorney Jay Clayton. “New Yorkers want that network broken and the players taken off the streets.”

Ruiz was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.

The case is part of Operation Summer Heat, a federal initiative targeting drug trafficking networks across New York.

