Drug Dealer Caught After Selling To Undercover Agents In Hudson Valley: DA

New Jersey resident William Oliver, 33, was arrested in connection with the sale of narcotics and dangerous drugs in Pleasant Valley and surrounding areas, the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force announced on Thursday, Oct. 16.

The arrest followed a series of undercover drug buys conducted by task force agents who identified Oliver as the dealer operating out of an apartment within the Pleasant Valley Garden Apartments, officials said.

On Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, agents executed a search warrant at Oliver’s residence with help from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service Unit and the Poughkeepsie Police SWAT Team. Oliver was taken into custody without incident, according to the task force.

He was charged with one count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, with additional charges pending.

Oliver was arraigned in Pleasant Valley Town Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail, officials said.

The investigation involved assistance from multiple agencies, including the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Dangerous Drugs and Violent Crime Unit, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Bureau, New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit, and police departments from Beacon, Fishkill, East Fishkill, Hyde Park, Pleasant Valley, and Poughkeepsie.

Anyone with information about this case or other drug activity in Dutchess County is urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or email [email protected].

