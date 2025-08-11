Fair 85°

Drowning Swimmer Saved By Police, Good Samaritan At Rockland County Park

A swimmer was rescued from the Hudson River in Rockland County thanks to quick action by police and a Good Samaritan, authorities said. 

The near-drowning happened at Emeline Park in Haverstraw. 

The incident happened on Friday, Aug. 8, at Emeline Park in Haverstraw, according to the Haverstraw Police Department.

According to the department, officers responded to a report of a drowning in progress and found an unconscious 52-year-old man about 100 feet from shore. 

Police said officers and a bystander entered the water, reached the man, and pulled him to land. Once on shore, lifesaving measures, including CPR, were performed. A pulse was regained, and the man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The incident remains under investigation. 

