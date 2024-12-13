Drones In The Sky: NY, NJ Senators Demand Answers From FBI, DHS, FAA

New York Senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and New Jersey Senators Cory Booker and Andy Kim, all Democrats, wrote a letter on Thursday, Dec. 12 to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and FAA Director Michael Whitaker demanding an immediate briefing on what they are doing to address the issue.

"We are...especially concerned about how these drones may harm public safety, especially given recent reports that a medevac helicopter was prevented from transporting a seriously injured patient for care because of the presence of these drones," the senators wrote. "Some of these drones have been observed maneuvering near critical infrastructure and sensitive locations, including reservoirs and military installations."

The senators requested that the agencies brief them on any any authorities, tools, or staff they may require to address the drones

The drones, which have mainly been spotted in Northern New Jersey were spotted in Connecticut at the Fairfield Train Station on Thursday evening.

At a press briefing Wednesday, Dec. 11, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden was "aware" of the drone issue.

"We’re closely tracking the activity and coordinating closely with relevant agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and FBI, to investigate these incidents," Jean-Pierre said. "Obviously, this is something that DHS and FBI are tracking very, very closely."

Jean-Pierre said the federal government determined the drones were not controlled by foreign entities after Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-NJ, said the drones were from Iran.

At a congressional hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 10, Robert Wheeler, assistant FBI director, said the bureau did not know much about the drones.

"We do not attribute that to an individual or a group yet. we're investigating, but I don't have an answer of who's responsible for that of, one or more people that are responsible for those, drone flights," said Wheeler.

Wheeler said the FBI has received more than 3,000 reports of drone sightings. Wheeler said he didn't believe the public was at risk.

"But we just don't know," Wheeler said. "And that's the concerning part of it."

