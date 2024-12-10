Drone Sightings Spark Multi-State Concerns Along East Coast

In New Jersey, residents have reported numerous drone sightings since mid-November, particularly in Morris and Somerset counties, and more than a dozen mayors are calling for investigations.

Gov. Phil Murphy is urging residents to report suspicious drone activity to law enforcement and emphasizing the state's commitment to public safety.

"We are actively monitoring the situation and in close coordination with our federal and law enforcement partners on this matter," Murphy stated. "There is no known threat to the public at this time."

Murphy said he met last week with US Secretary of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, state police and members of the Garden State's congressional delegation to discuss the matter last week.

US Sen. Cory Booker said, "My office has been in communication with Gov. Murphy’s office and our federal agency partners. While the drones currently pose no known threat to the public, my team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely."

Similar reports have emerged in Maryland and Pennsylvania, leading to investigations by state and federal authorities.

Officials are particularly concerned about drone activity near critical infrastructure, including airports and power plants, which could pose risks to public safety and operations.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) prohibits drones from flying near airports and other sensitive locations without prior authorization. However, enforcement is challenging, as many drones are operated anonymously.

This multi-state effort involves collaboration between the FAA, the Department of Homeland Security, and local agencies.

Officials are also calling for public vigilance, urging residents along the East Coast to report unusual drone behavior.

The increase in sightings coincides with the growing accessibility and use of drones, prompting discussions about regulation and enforcement.

Authorities are working to balance the benefits of drone technology with the imperative to maintain security and public safety.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.