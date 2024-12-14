Drone Disruption Shuts Down Runways At Stewart Airport, Prompts Hochul Call For Federal Action

Hochul said the incident happened in Orange County on Friday, Dec. 13, at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor.

“This has gone too far,” Hochul stated, addressing growing concerns over unauthorized drones in sensitive airspace. The incident marks the latest in a series of drone sightings that have raised alarms across the state, pushing Hochul to take decisive action.

In mid-November, Hochul directed the New York State Intelligence Center to actively investigate drone sightings and work closely with federal law enforcement.

While those efforts continue, the governor has now called on Congress to pass the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act.

The proposed legislation would bolster the Federal Aviation Administration’s ability to oversee drones and extend counter-drone measures to state and local law enforcement agencies.

“Extending these powers to New York State and our peers is essential,” Hochul emphasized.

Until Congress acts, the governor is urging the Biden Administration to deploy additional federal law enforcement to New York and neighboring regions to safeguard critical infrastructure and ensure public safety.

The rising frequency of drone incidents, particularly near key transportation hubs, has underscored the need for a robust response.

Hochul’s statement signals a growing sense of urgency to address the risks posed by unregulated drone activity before it leads to a more serious crisis.

Earlier report - Drone Sightings Spark Multi-State Concerns Along East Coast

