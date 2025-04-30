Driver With 26 License Suspensions Busted In NY, Let Go With Tickets, Police Say

Jason Stover, 45, of Ballston Spa, was behind the wheel in the village of South Glens Falls just after midnight Monday, April 28, when deputies stopped him for a routine equipment violation, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Stover’s driver’s license had a staggering 26 active suspensions, including 23 for failing to answer summonses — all spread out across 10 different dates, deputies said.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, a felony, as well as infractions for no plate lamp and driving an uninspected vehicle.

Despite the long rap sheet, Stover was released with appearance tickets, a move the sheriff's office attributed to bail reform legislation enacted in New York in 2020, which classify the charges as non-bail-eligible.

Stover is due back in Moreau Town Court at a later date.

