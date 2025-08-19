A Few Clouds 70°

Driver Was Nearly 4 Times Legal Limit On I-87 With Child In Car In NY, Police Say

A man was arrested after police said he was driving nearly four times the legal limit with a child in the car on Interstate 87 in Westchester.

Interstate 87 in Greenburgh. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident happened on Sunday, Aug. 10, around 6 p.m., when troopers on patrol saw a 2015 Ford drifting onto the right shoulder of Interstate 87 in the town of Greenburgh, New York State Police said on Monday, Aug 18. 

After pulling the vehicle over, police said they identified the driver as 36-year-old Edgar J. Torres Flores of Mount Vernon and noticed signs of impairment. Torres Flores failed standardized field sobriety tests and was later found to have a 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle, police added. 

Torres Flores later provided a breath sample that showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.29 percent, nearly four times the legal limit, according to authorities.

Torres Flores was charged with aggravated DWI with a child (Leandra’s Law), aggravated DWI, first-offense DWI, and other vehicle and traffic violations. He is due to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 5, police said. 

