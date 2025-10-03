Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Driver Pulled From Wreck After Rollover Crash On Route 202 In NY

First responders in Northern Westchester were called to two serious crashes within minutes of each other, including one that left a driver trapped inside an overturned vehicle.  

The scene of the crash on Route 202 (Crompond Road) near the Taconic overpass in Yorktown. 

 Photo Credit: Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The first crash happened on the Taconic State Parkway northbound near Baldwin Road on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 2, involving multiple vehicles and a rollover, according to the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department. 

As units were clearing that scene, dispatchers reported a second serious crash just minutes later.

At around 4:30 p.m., firefighters, police, and EMS crews responded to Route 202 (Crompond Road) near the Taconic overpass, where they found a three-vehicle crash, including one car on its side with the driver trapped inside. 

The fire department said crews quickly stabilized the overturned vehicle and used specialized hydraulic extrication tools to perform a “sidewall removal,” allowing Yorktown EMS to reach the patient. 

The victim was then transported to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

Additional Yorktown firefighters staffed another engine to cover the district while crews worked at the crash scene.

