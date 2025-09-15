Driver Pulled From Burning Car By Police After Palisades Parkway Crash In Rockland

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14, near Exit 12, when a car struck a tree and caught fire with the driver still inside, according to The Monsey Scoop and the Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corps.

Troopers arrived quickly and pulled the victim from the burning vehicle, saving their life, the Ambulance Corps said.

The driver suffered significant injuries and was taken to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

Emergency responders from Spring Hill EMS, Hillcrest Fire Department, Rockland Paramedics, and New York State Police all helped at the scene.

