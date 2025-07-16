Driver Crashes Into Tree To Avoid Collision At Busy Rockland Intersection

The crash happened at the intersection of Summit Avenue and Route 59 in Spring Valley on Tuesday, July 15, according to a report by The Monsey Scoop.

The outlet said the driver lost control of their vehicle and, in an effort to avoid a multi-car collision, intentionally veered into a tree off the roadway. Fortunately, no pedestrians were on the typically busy sidewalk at the time of the crash.

Spring Valley Police responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

