Driver Crashes Into Taco Bell, Hospitalized In Hudson Valley

A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a Taco Bell in Dutchess County over the weekend. 

The crash happened at the Taco Bell on Main Street in Poughkeepsie. 

 Photo Credit: Arlington Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 2393
Ben Crnic
Email me

The crash happened around 11:32 a.m. on Saturday, June 14 at the fast-food restaurant located at 755 Main St., prompting an emergency response, according to the Arlington Fire District. 

Arlington firefighters arrived on scene within three minutes and began providing advanced life support care to the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The driver was later transported to a local hospital by Empress EMS, accompanied by an Arlington paramedic, officials said.

The building sustained minor structural damage, and the Town of Poughkeepsie Building Department was called in to evaluate the structure. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department also assisted at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. 

