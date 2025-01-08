Dramatic Ice Rescue At Mohican Lake Saves 2 Skaters, 1 Who Fell Into Water

The rescue occurred around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Glen Spey.

According to Lumberland Fire Chief Eric Robles, with swift action from multiple agencies, the man and the woman who had been ice skating were rescued and transported for medical care.

Robles said responders discovered the man who had mistakenly skated right into the water about 160 feet from shore. He was half-submerged in the icy lake and was in critical condition.

Unable to reach him, the woman was lying three feet away on the ice, Robles said.

The chief said Lumberland Fire’s airboat was dispatched to the scene, rescuing both individuals. The man was stabilized in a Lumberland ambulance and transported to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown, where a team of 20 medical professionals awaited.

A helicopter was requested but could not fly due to poor weather conditions.

Robles, who did not know the man's condition on Wednesday, said he was suffering from extreme hypothermia.

“This could’ve ended tragically,” Robles said. “We’re grateful for the quick, coordinated response from all agencies involved.”

Robles said the rescue was a testament to teamwork and preparation.

"Both victims are now receiving treatment, and responders are reflecting on the successful outcome of a potentially fatal situation," he added.

