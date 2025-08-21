Drains Clogged With Condoms Found At NY Spas In Federal Prostitution Case, DOJ Says

Qingqin “Coco” Xie was charged with racketeering in Albany federal court on Wednesday, Aug. 20, following a two-year investigation involving the FBI, New York State Police, IRS, and Homeland Security Investigations.

The probe culminated in a multi-agency police raid on Xie’s massage spas in Saratoga, Schenectady, Albany, Rensselaer, and Ulster counties, as Daily Voice reported.

According to the criminal complaint, obtained by Daily Voice, online sex advertisements directed customers to Xie’s Moon Spa in Rotterdam, Moon Spa in East Greenbush, and Sun Spa in Waterford.

Between October 2023 and August 2025, multiple patrons admitted to investigators that spa workers had performed commercial sex acts on them, according to the complaint. One customer said he paid a female spa worker $200 for a massage and sexual intercourse.

Investigators also referenced an FBI interview with a plumber who serviced drains at Sun Spa on two different occasions. During both calls, the plumber cleared drains that were clogged with condoms, they told police.

Surveillance photos cited in the case reportedly showed Xie depositing large amounts of cash and making cash purchases of vehicles. They allege she paid $19,000 cash for a new cash with illegal proceeds.

Following the closure of that spa in late 2024, investigators allege Xie continued operating out of a Colonie motel and later applied to open new businesses in Colonie and Kingston.

Xie admitted to opening spas, arranging appointments, and paying for advertising, according to the complaint. She denied knowing employees engaged in prostitution.

Investigators also allege she withdrew $17,000 to shield it from seizure during the execution of a search warrant.

Xie is charged under federal statutes related to operating commercial sex enterprises. She was scheduled to be arraigned in Albany federal court on Thursday, Aug. 21.

