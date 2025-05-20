Dozens Sickened By Cucumbers Sold In NY During Nationwide Salmonella Outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at least 26 people in 15 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Montevideo. Nine people have been hospitalized, though no deaths have been reported.

Investigators traced the source to whole cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers Inc. and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. between Tuesday, April 29, and Monday, May 19. Testing by the Food and Drug Administration found the outbreak strain of salmonella in environmental samples at Bedner Farms during an inspection in April.

The cucumbers were shipped to grocery stores, restaurants, hospitals, and cruise ships. Several sick people had recently traveled on cruises departing from Florida, the CDC said.

At least two people were sickened by the cucumbers in Pennsylvania. New York and Virginia each reported one case.

A recall is now in effect and the cucumbers may still be in stores or home refrigerators. The affected types may have been sold as "supers," "selects," or "plains" and weren't organic.

Of the 13 people interviewed so far, 11 said they ate cucumbers before getting sick, a rate much higher than typical food consumption surveys.

"This percentage was significantly higher than the 50% of respondents who reported eating cucumbers in the FoodNet Population Survey — a survey that helps estimate how often people eat various foods linked to diarrheal illness," the CDC said. "This difference suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from eating cucumbers."

Symptoms in this outbreak started between Wednesday, April 2, and Monday, April 28. They ranged from diarrhea and fever to more serious complications in children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

If you bought cucumbers and can't confirm their source, throw them in the garbage. You should also wash any surfaces or containers that may have touched the produce, along with asking restaurants if their cucumbers came from Bedner or Fresh Start.

Businesses shouldn't sell or serve cucumbers grown by Bedner and distributed by Fresh Start. You should sanitize any equipment or surfaces that came in contact with cucumbers and notify customers who may have bought them.

The CDC also said the actual number of sick people is likely higher than reported, since many recover without testing. The agency's investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with severe symptoms like high fever, bloody diarrhea, or signs of dehydration should call their doctor.

