Dozens Of Burning, Melting Smartwatches Force Large Recall

Deale International is recalling about 2,900 Altafit af28 smartwatches, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Aug. 7. The watches were sold by TV shopping network HSN for about $50 from March through May 2025 for about $50.

The company has received 39 reports of the watches burning while on the wireless charging pad. According to the CPSC, there have been at least six cases of burns to users' hands and property damage.

The affected watches, sold in gold and silver tones, feature a 1.68-inch color touchscreen and two bands: one bejeweled and one mesh. Each came in a golden case with a wireless charging pad and cable.

Customers are urged to unplug the charging pad immediately and stop using it. Deale International is offering a free replacement and will provide instructions for cutting the power cable on the pad before disposal.

You can learn more about the recall by going to Deale International's website or by calling 877-880-6137.

