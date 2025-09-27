Dozens Of Burn Injuries Spark Massive Countertop Oven Recall

Sunbeam Products is recalling about 1.29 million Oster French Door Countertop Ovens, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Sept. 25. Around 104,195 ovens were sold in Canada.

The ovens' doors can suddenly snap shut, posing a burn hazard. The company has received 95 reports of the doors closing unexpectedly, including two incidents of second-degree burns, according to the CPSC.

The recall covers four Oster models. Each has a glass double-door design with metal handles and came in both analog and digital control options.

The ovens were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco, Walmart, Amazon, and Overstock between August 2015 and July 2025. Prices ranged from $140 to $250.

Customers are urged to stop using the ovens immediately and contact Sunbeam for a free repair kit. The kit includes a clip-on device that adds holding force to keep the doors open, along with instructions and a QR code linking to a video guide.

You can learn more about the recall on Oster's website or by calling 800-334-0759.

