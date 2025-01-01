A Few Clouds 38°

Downed Transformers Shut Tappan Roadway

A downed pole with transformers in the street shut a Tappan roadway Wednesday night, Jan. 1, responders said.

At the scene on Route 303

 Photo Credit: Tappan Fire
Cecilia Levine
Tappan Fire Department said that Route 303 was closed at Tappan Golf as of 10:30 p.m.

A cause was not provided.

