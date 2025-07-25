Fair 77°

Downed Pole, Brush Fire Closes Route 9W In Rockland County: Here's Where To Avoid

A stretch of Route 9W in Rockland County is expected to remain closed through the overnight hours on Friday, July 25, after a downed utility pole forced emergency repairs and traffic detours. 

Route 9W is closed at Route 304 heading into Haverstraw. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The closure began at around 3 p.m,, when northbound Route 9W was shut down between Route 304 and Short Clove Road in Haverstraw, according to Clarkstown Police.

Orange & Rockland crews are currently on the scene working to repair the damage. A brush fire also started at the scene, according to 511NY traffic reports. 

Although initial estimates suggested the road would reopen within an hour, police issued an update warning that the closure will likely extend into the overnight hours.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes and avoid the area until further notice. Police said additional updates will be provided once the roadway is cleared and safe for travel.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

