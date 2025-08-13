A Few Clouds 86°

SHARE

DOT Truck Driver Injured In Rockland Parkway Crash After Car Fails To Move Over: Officials

A New York State Department of Transportation truck driver was injured on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County when another car failed to slow down and move over for his stopped vehicle, officials said. 

The crash happened on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County. 

The crash happened on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Department of Transportation
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

According to NYSDOT, the incident happened in the parkway’s northbound lanes when a HELP truck operator had just pulled over to assist another driver. He was seconds away from stepping out of his truck when the approaching vehicle struck, severely damaging both vehicles.  

The operator was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and later released. 

"This could have ended much, much worse," the DOT said on Tuesday, Aug. 12, noting the operator made it home to his family “because of timing — not because the other driver did the right thing.” 

The agency urged motorists to obey New York’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to slow down and change lanes when approaching stopped emergency, maintenance, or service vehicles with flashing lights. 

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE