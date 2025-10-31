DoorDash Driver Shooting: Highway Super's Wife Deleted Footage Of NY Incident, DA Says

Selina Nelson-Reilly of Chester, 45, was arraigned in Orange County Court on Wednesday, Oct. 29, on charges of hindering prosecution in the second degree and 17 counts of tampering with physical evidence, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said on Friday, Oct. 31.

Nelson-Reilly is the wife of John Reilly, the Town of Chester Highway Superintendent, who was previously indicted on attempted murder, assault, and weapons charges in connection with the May 2, 2025 shooting of delivery driver Alpha Oumar Barry outside the couple’s home on Valerie Drive.

According to court documents, on the night of the incident, Barry — an unarmed delivery driver whose phone battery had died — mistakenly walked up to the Reillys’ home asking if they had ordered food.

Prosecutors allege that John Reilly told Barry to leave, then came outside wearing a shoulder holster and fired multiple shots, striking Barry in the lower back as he attempted to drive away. The victim underwent emergency surgery that required the removal of more than two feet of his small intestine.

Investigators later recovered a .45-caliber Glock pistol, spent casings, and seven additional illegally possessed handguns from the home. Although Reilly held a federal firearms license to sell guns, he did not have a New York State pistol permit, according to the DA’s Office.

The day after the shooting, investigators returned to the home and spoke with Nelson-Reilly, who initially denied knowing anything about what happened, prosecutors said.

Shortly afterward, she allegedly deleted 17 videos from the couple’s smart doorbell camera. When investigators returned, Nelson-Reilly again denied seeing anyone the night before, then texted a friend saying she had permanently deleted the videos, according to prosecutors.

District Attorney David M. Hoovler said Nelson-Reilly’s alleged actions hindered the ongoing investigation into what he called an act of "unjustified violence."

“We will not be thwarted from our pursuit of justice by those who seek to undermine the efforts of law enforcement to uncover the truth," Hoovler added on Friday.

Nelson-Reilly was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 5.

The case against John Reilly remains pending. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

