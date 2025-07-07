Don’t Look Back in Anger: Oasis Reunites For 2025 Tour

The legendary Britpop band has announced their long-awaited reunion tour across North America, including Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, the only dates on the East Coast.

This isn’t just another tour—it’s their first since the notorious 2009 backstage blow-up between Liam and Noel Gallagher that shattered the band and left fans wondering if we’d ever hear "Wonderwall" live again. The brothers have reportedly patched things up (at least enough to share a stage).

Since their debut in the ‘90s, Oasis has racked up over 70 million album sales, multiple BRIT Awards, and even a Guinness World Record for fastest-selling UK album.This tour could cement their legacy or implode spectacularly if old sibling rivalries resurface. Will they finish the run without coming to blows? Only time will tell, but one thing’s certain: This is a moment Oasis fans have waited years for.

With so much history behind them, every note on this tour feels like it could be their last. Rumor has it that might very well be true, making each show a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see Oasis live. Don’t wait. Grab your tickets today and be part of Oasis history.

