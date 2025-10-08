Domino's Pizza Gets First Major Makeover In 13 Years: Here's What's New

The Michigan-based pizza chain announced its first major brand refresh since 2012 on Wednesday, Oct. 8. The changes will roll out "over the coming months" in the US and a dozen international markets.

Customers will see the updates on pizza boxes, employee uniforms, menu boards, and advertising. The refresh introduces sharper shades of red and blue in the Domino's logo, a thicker custom typeface called "Domino's Sans," and black-and-gold boxes for "premium" pizzas.

The rebrand comes as Domino's continues to outpace competitors Pizza Hut and Papa John's, CNN reported. US same-store sales rose 3.4% in the second quarter of 2025, boosted by the return of the Parmesan Stuffed Crust pizza after three decades, along with new delivery deals with DoorDash and Uber Eats.

In November, the company will also release a new "Dommmino's" jingle performed by country music singer Shaboozey.

"Most companies rebrand themselves when they're struggling, but after years of category-defying growth, this refresh is about continuing to push to be the best version of ourselves," said chief marketing officer Kate Trumbull. "It's vibrant, it's bold, and it's fun. It's pizza!"

Zak Stambor, a retail analyst at EMarketer, said the risks are lower for Domino's compared to other rebrands that were unsuccessful.

"[Domino's] new look feels modern while staying true to its core identity," Stambor told CNN. "While this refresh probably won't drive a big sales bump, it keeps Domino's one step ahead instead of one step behind."

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza has more than 21,500 stores in more than 90 countries.

