DOJ Probing NY Attorney General’s Office Over Trump, NRA Lawsuits: Report

Federal prosecutors are investigating whether New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office violated the legal rights of President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association through civil lawsuits, NBC News reports.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (left) and US Attorney General Pam Bondi.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Letitia James & State of Florida
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

The US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York is leading the probe, which is in its early stages, according to the outlet.

A spokesperson for James’ office issued the following statement:

“Any weaponization of the justice system should disturb every American. We stand strongly behind our successful litigation against the Trump Organization and the National Rifle Association, and we will continue to stand up for New Yorkers’ rights.”

James, a Democrat, previously won a $300 million judgment against Trump and his company over what her office described as fraudulent misrepresentations of his wealth. That case is currently on appeal.

This marks at least the second Trump administration investigation into James this year. Federal authorities earlier opened a separate criminal probe into allegations she made false claims on mortgage applications—accusations her attorney described as unintentional mistakes.

Trump has long accused James of political bias, previously suing to stop her fraud investigation and repeatedly criticizing her in public statements.

