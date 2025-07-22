Dirt Bike Stolen From NY Home: Police Seeking Tips

The theft happened on Thursday, June 19, around 9:37 a.m., at a home in Wappingers Falls, New York State Police said on Tuesday, July 22.

The stolen bike is a 2024 black Honda CRF250RX with a red seat, a racing sticker on the left side of the gas tank, and aftermarket headlights.

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact State Police at Troop K Headquarters by calling 845-677-7300. All calls will be kept confidential.

