Dine-n-Dasher Whose Brutal Attack Left NY Restaurant Owner With Brain Injury Learns Fate

Lucas Healey, age 43, of Albany, was sentenced to 22 years behind bars and five years of post-release supervision in Albany County Court on Friday, May 30, for the violent 2024 assault and robbery that nearly killed Shogun Sushi & Sake Bar co-owner Su Wen Zheng.

During the trial, prosecutors described how Healey racked up a hefty food and drink tab at the popular Madison Avenue eatery but attempted to leave after paying just $50 on May 29, 2024.

When Zheng and other staff confronted Healey outside the restaurant, he began throwing punches, striking Zheng in the face and knocking him out cold. Zheng’s head hit the pavement hard, and he spent nearly two weeks in a coma.

A neurosurgeon testified at trial that the injury was life-threatening, and Zheng continues to recover from the trauma.

Following a four-day trial, Healey was convicted in January on multiple counts of robbery and assault, as Daily Voice reported. Prosecutors said his prior felony convictions made him eligible for a sentence of up to 25 years.

Surveillance video and eyewitness accounts played a critical role in the conviction, while Healey declined to testify in his own defense.

“Lark Street and the surrounding neighborhood are a vital part of our economy and culture, and my office will continue to stand vigilant and protect our vibrant dining and nightlife scene from violence,” said Albany County District Attorney Lee Kindlon.

The sentences for robbery and assault will run concurrently.

