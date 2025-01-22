Dialing It Back: NY Students Would Be Barred From Using Phones During School Day Under Proposal

Poll Should students be prohibited from using their phone during school hours, including lunch? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Should students be prohibited from using their phone during school hours, including lunch? Yes 64%

A bold initiative unveiled by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday, Jan. 22, would restrict smartphone use in all K-12 schools during the entire school day, including lunch time.

The proposal, introduced as part of the governor’s 2026 Executive Budget, aims to prioritize student learning and mental health, Hochul’s office said.

“From parents and teachers, to social justice and law enforcement leaders, New Yorkers agree that our young people succeed when they’re learning and growing, not clicking and scrolling,” Hochul said.

Under the proposal, schools would have flexibility to design their own storage plans for smartphones, such as using pouches, cubbies, or other storage devices, with $13.5 million in state funding to support implementation. Schools would also need to provide ways for parents to contact their children during the day if needed.

Students would still be allowed to use simple phones without internet access and internet-enabled devices provided by schools for educational purposes. Exemptions would be available for students managing medical conditions, those with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), and other specific academic needs.

The initiative follows Hochul’s “More Learning, Less Scrolling” statewide listening tour, which highlighted the negative impacts of excessive smartphone use in schools. Among them were distractions in class that inhibit learning and creativity, and mental health impacts on both students and teachers.

“Using the insights from my statewide listening tour, this comprehensive proposal to restrict smartphone use in schools will ensure that New York’s statewide standard for distraction-free learning delivers the best results for our kids and educators,” Hochul said.

The proposal has garnered support from diverse groups, including educators, parents, and law enforcement officials.

“Today marks a pivotal step in our push to create distraction-free learning environments, ensuring our schools are sanctuaries for learning, growth, and genuine connection,” said Melinda Person, president of the New York State Unified Teachers (NYSUT) labor union.

If enacted by state lawmakers, the policy would go into effect in the 2025-26 school year, applying to public school districts, charter schools, and BOCES programs statewide.

This initiative is part of Hochul’s larger efforts to address youth mental health, which include expanded funding for school-based mental health clinics and new laws to restrict addictive social media feeds for minors, as Daily Voice reported.

