Dem LI Congressman Suozzi Refuses To Endorse NYC Mayoral Candidate Mamdani

Suozzi, a Democrat who represents parts of Nassau and Queens, posted his statement on X Monday, Sept. 15.

“I will not be endorsing Mamdani,” Suozzi wrote. “While I share his concern about the issue of affordability, I fundamentally disagree with his proposed solutions. Like the voters I represent, I believe socialism has consistently failed to deliver real, sustainable progress.”

Suozzi added that he had not discussed Hochul’s decision with her and did not feel it was his place to give her political advice.

“I am not in a position to give the Governor political advice considering the fact that when I ran against her she beat me soundly,” Suozzi said, referencing his own loss to Hochul in the 2022 Democratic gubernatorial primary.

His comments came just hours after Hochul, in an op-ed in The New York Times, gave Mamdani her endorsement.

She described him as a partner in addressing affordability, public safety, and antisemitism, saying, “New York needs leaders who will put aside differences, stand up and fight back against President Trump.”

President Trump quickly fired back, blasting Hochul’s support as “a very bad one for New York City” and labeling Mamdani a “liddle’ Communist” in a statement.

The governor responded to Trump by saying that New Yorkers want leaders who will fight for their families, "not you and your billionaire friends."

"Threaten me all you want, we are not selling out our city," Hochul continued on X. "To you or anyone else."

Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist representing Queens in the State Assembly, pulled off a surprise win in the crowded Democratic primary after edging out establishment-backed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The 33-year-old — who would become the city’s first Muslim mayor — ran on a sweeping platform aimed at making New York more affordable, equitable, and community-centered. His proposals include fare-free buses, universal childcare, city-owned grocery stores, and a massive public housing expansion.

His campaign drew endorsements from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, and other progressive leaders, as well as energetic support from young voters, tenants, and working-class New Yorkers frustrated with rising costs and stagnant wages.

Mamdani will face Mayor Eric Adams and Cuomo, both running as Independents, as well as Republican Curtis Sliwa, in the November general election.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4.

