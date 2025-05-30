Dehydrated 20-Year-Old Hiker Rescued From State Park In Hudson Valley

The incident happened on the afternoon of Monday, May 26, in Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve near the Village of Cold Spring, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced.

Around 3 p.m., park staff requested assistance from Forest Rangers after locating the Peekskill woman, who was experiencing debilitating body cramps and could not continue hiking.

By 4:30 p.m., Forest Rangers had reached the hiker and provided her with food and electrolytes, which helped improve her condition. After receiving aid, she was able to walk out of the woods with the help of rescuers, officials said.

She declined further medical attention, and all responders were clear from the scene by 7:30 p.m.

In a statement, the DEC reminded hikers to bring plenty of food and water, especially for longer or more strenuous hikes.

Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve, known for its steep terrain and scenic views along the Hudson River, is a popular but demanding destination for hikers in the region.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.