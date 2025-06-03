Dealer Used Girlfriend, Middleman in Cocaine Trafficking Scheme In Hudson Valley: DA

Ronald Davis, 53, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday, May 28 in Orange County Court to first-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced.

According to court documents and statements made during the plea, the investigation began on September 23, 2024, when Davis sold approximately 20 grams of cocaine to an undercover police officer in the Town of Newburgh.

A second transaction followed on October 1, in which Davis arranged for his girlfriend, Jennifer Burtwell, to accept payment for a larger deal. That evening, the undercover officer met Sean Foster, who delivered 61 grams of cocaine in exchange for the earlier payment, prosecutors said.

Later that month, on October 29, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Davis’s residence, recovering a loaded and operable 9mm handgun. At the time of his arrest, Davis was found carrying approximately 100 grams of cocaine.

Davis admitted in court to both selling more than two ounces of cocaine and possessing the illegal firearm. Co-defendants Burtwell and Foster have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend Davis serve 10 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision. Sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 29.

The case was investigated by the New York State Police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET), with assistance from the Town of Newburgh Police Department and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.

