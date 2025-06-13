Deadly Bacteria Risk In Fish Sold Across NY Prompts Large Recall, FDA Says

P. East Trading Corp., based in The Bronx, NY, issued the recall on Tuesday, June 10, the Food and Drug Administration said. State inspectors found that P. East's Salted Smoked Split Herring was uneviscerated and longer than five inches.
The long fish is a violation that increases the risk of contamination with Clostridium botulinum.
"Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing," the FDA said. "Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms."
The recalled fish came in 18-pound wooden boxes and was made in Canada by Sea Star Seafood Ltd. Officials say stores may have repackaged it in deli or generic packaging, so labels will vary by location.
No illnesses have been reported. Customers are urged not to eat the herring and return it to where it was purchased for a full refund.
Here's a full list of the stores that sold the recalled fish:
Connecticut
- Food Bazaar Supermarket, Bridgeport
New Jersey
- Extra Super Market, East Orange
- Tropical Sun Supermarket, East Orange
- Food Bazaar Supermarket, Fairview
- Joe's Market #3, Irvington
- Super Fresh, Irvington
- Food Bazaar Supermarket, Middlesex
- Pioneer Supermarket, Newark
- Food Bazaar Supermarket, North Bergen
- Food Bazaar Supermarket, Teaneck
- Food Bazaar Supermarket, Trenton
New York
- Super Fresh, Baldwin
- Best Farm Market, Brooklyn
- Bogopa Farmbria, Brooklyn
- C Town Supermarket, Brooklyn
- Chop Shop Fresh Meat Market, Brooklyn
- Co Co Market Inc., Brooklyn
- DK Family Produce, Brooklyn
- Family Best Farm, Brooklyn
- Food Bazaar Supermarket (Junius Street), Brooklyn
- Food Bazaar Supermarket (Manhattan Avenue), Brooklyn
- Food Bazaar Supermarket (Myrtle Avenue), Brooklyn
- Golden Citrus Market Inc., Brooklyn
- Ideal Food Basket, Brooklyn
- Ideal Food Basket (Supermarket), Brooklyn
- Joy Best Fruit, Brooklyn
- Key Food Fresh, Brooklyn
- Key Food Supermarket, Brooklyn
- Mango King Farmers Market, Brooklyn
- New Utica Food Market Corp., Brooklyn
- Super Fresh Supermarket, Brooklyn
- Y & R Farm Inc., Brooklyn
- Yellow Market, Brooklyn
- Z & H Mini Market, Brooklyn
- Best H&H, Inc., Bronx
- Bogopa Farmbria, Bronx
- Brother's Produce Co., Bronx
- Food Bazaar Supermarket (161st Street), Bronx
- Food Bazaar Supermarket (Mount Vernon), Bronx
- Kingsbridge Farm, Bronx
- MK NY Fish & Vegetables, Bronx
- S & H Fruits and Vegetables, Bronx
- S Won Provision Inc., Bronx
- Shop Fair Supermarket, Bronx
- Ideal Food Basket, Laurelton
- Value Fresh Market Inc., Hollis
- Key Food Supermarket, Far Rockaway
- Green Point, Jamaica
- Green Fruit - Sutphin, Jamaica
- J & D Farm Market Corp., Jamaica
- K - Super Market, Jamaica
- Rosedale Fruit, Jamaica
- Golden Mango Farm, Ozone Park
- Food Bazaar Supermarket (57th Avenue), Queens
- Merrick Country Foods, Queens
- West Indian Farm Market, Queens
- Bogopa Farmbria, Queens
- Johns Farm Market, Queens
- Food Bazaar Supermarket, New York
- Market Fresh, Middletown
- Market Fresh, Newburgh
- Asia Supermarket Inc. / JD Produce, Syracuse
- LuluCoco, Inc., Spring Valley
- William's Farm #2, Yonkers
You can learn more about the recall by calling P. East Trading Corp. at 718-991-6070.
